Prioritising children in the election

Sir, – We have heard the political parties outline their plans for the future of this country. But what will that future be if we do not prioritise the rights and needs of young people?

Looking to the next four or five years, it is clear that we need a programme for government that places children and families of this country at its heart. Child poverty, the childcare crisis, the cost of education – these are all issues that affect families in every county and every constituency in this country. There has been some progress through recent budgets, including the introduction of the National Childcare Scheme and Sláintecare, but families are still struggling. In the last few weeks, the public have been raising their voice on childcare costs, waiting lists, lack of housing and climate change. Political parties need to listen, and policies need to reflect this. Housing plans and strategies need to consider the steep rise in the number of children growing up in emergency accommodation in the last five years. Health policies need to recognise the need for accessible prevention and early intervention services to give the very young the best start.

The new government has a choice. It can choose to face up to the challenge of child poverty and the social crises affecting so many. And it can commit to the action needed to address them. We know that when the government prioritises child poverty and shows leadership significant progress can be made.

The Children’s Rights Alliance has 10 priorities to ensure the next government works to release children and their families from the grip of poverty and support the right of young people to participate fully in society. Making the ending child poverty a national priority in the next children and young people’s strategy. Universal school meals. Decent housing for every child. Establishing a dedicated child health workforce. Investing in early years. Investing in primary education. Fairer and faster climate action. Investing in youth services. Ensuring children and young people’s voices are heard in the court system.

Children and young people do not get a vote so there is an onus on us to vote for political parties that put children first. Every child deserves every opportunity to reach their full potential. What we need now is action to ensure that those opportunities are created. We will be keeping a close eye over the coming weeks and through the negotiation period to see if the next government and its programme for the country are ready to step up to that challenge. – Yours, etc,

TANYA WARD,

Chief Executive,

Children’s Rights Alliance,

Dublin 7.