Printing the unprintable

Sir, – Is there a black hole anywhere into which the denizens of Leinster House will not contrive to pour taxpayers’ money? Between broadband, NCH and now printergate, they are truly on a roll. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN MURPHY,

Carrickmines,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – There are many questions surrounding the purchase of a printer costing in excess of €800, 000, not least an understanding of what it can do that two three or even 10 or more printers costing €25 to €50 cannot do.

Worse still, when will we find out who is responsible for the mismeasurement that resulted in the increased cost of in excess of €200,000 to install it and what sanction has been imposed.

We as the public and the funders of this debacle have the right to know that those responsible are held to account and that a full enquiry is held in public view. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MAC HUGH,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – My opinions on the printer debacle are unprintable! – Yours, etc,

JOE O ROURKE,

Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

Sir, – Déjà vu? I hope this doesn’t turn out like the evoting machines . . . sold for scrap! – Yours, etc,

NIALL O’NEILL,

Castleknock, Dublin 15.

Sir, – The first rule of thumb for any facilities / property manager is: “Always ensure that the supplier of any machinery or technical items carries out all measurements themselves”.

This ensures that any problems that ensue become the supplier’s problem and not the purchaser’s. OPW please note. – Yours, etc,

FERGUS MADDEN,

Goatstown,

Dublin.