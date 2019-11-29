Printing in Leinster House

Sir, – I suggest that when the Dáil Éireann super printer is eventually cranked up, it is immediately put to churning out €500 notes in order to restock the Oireachtas spending kitty. – Yours, etc,

IVAN RUSK,

Quin, Co Clare.

Sir, – When it comes to squandering taxpayers’ cash, the houses of the Oireachtas do not have a ceiling. – Yours, etc,

CIARAN WALSH,

Co Cavan.

Sir, – Thomas Carlyle listed printing as one of the “ . . . three elements of modern civilisation”. I wonder what would he think of the Leinster House project. – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington, Co Wicklow.