Prince Andrew and the British royals

Sir, – Between the Brexit debacle, which may well lead to the end of the United Kingdom, and Prince Andrew’s “car crash” interview, are we looking at the imminent demise of the archaic British royal family? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL J LOWEY,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – A common refrain in recent letters and opinion pieces in your newspaper is the apparent need to remodel this State’s laws and traditions to accommodate different communities on the island of Ireland before there can be any talk of reunification. It would surely be unconscionable to all reasonable people on this island if those changes included having to play host to one particular member of the British royal family. – Yours, etc,

M KAVANAGH,

Dublin 3.