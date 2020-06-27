Pride and homophobia

Sir , – As pride month is being celebrated in Ireland, we should spare a thought for those who are being swept up in a tide of homophobia throughout the world and especially and shamefully in Europe, where atavistic hatred is being whipped up by politicians aided and abetted by religious zealots. Ireland in not immune from such behaviour, and it behoves all right-thinking citizens to ensure that our politicians and institutions are constantly on the alert to challenge such obnoxious conduct wherever and whenever it is found. – Yours, etc,

HUGH PIERCE,

Celbridge, Co Kildare.