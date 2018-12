Sir, – I read that “Escalating bill for new children’s hospital could hit ¤1.4 billion” (December 14th). Your reporters note that this is against an initial estimated cost of €404 million.

I have long since employed the simple formula of multiplying by three all official estimates of the cost of projects to be paid for by the taxpayer. The formula has stood the test of time. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.