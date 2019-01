Sir, – In a hotel in Clane, Co Kildare, last weekend, a pint of Smithwicks was €4.90, while a small bottle of non-alcoholic Heineken was €5.90! Perhaps the Minister for Transport might consider the above prices when formulating his driving laws and pass on the information to the consumer affairs authorities. – Yours, etc,

NOLLAIG O’CEALLAIGH,

Kildare.