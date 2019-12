Sir, – I read with interest that the price of a scone and coffee is now over €7 in parts of Dublin (Mairide Woods, December 2nd). Have we not been here before? For what it’s worth, the very same indulgence in my local town and at a well-known brand of filling station is just €3.80 (for a regular Americano and a fruit scone or apple pastry). Sure where would one be going! – Yours, etc,

TOM MCELLIGOTT,

Listowel, Co Kerry.