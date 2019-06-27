Preventing sewage spills in Dublin Bay

Sir, – Now that the public has been made aware that sewage is allowed flow into Dublin Bay with every heavy bout of rain, we should not be waiting for a plant extension to cater for these events.

Land is plentiful down at Ringsend with numerous empty derelict buildings lying there for years. They should build a number of steel tanks to hold the “shock load” of these heavy rainfall events. This sewage can then be treated as normal when the weather is dry. Surely a simpler, more practical and cheaper way of dealing with this problem? – Yours, etc,

PEADAR FARRELL,

Protect Dublin Bay,

Raheny, Dublin 5.