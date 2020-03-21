Pressures on the environment

Sir, – We are seeing unprecedented levels of international cooperation as well as monetary and fiscal stimulus to support the global economy.

But there is an immediate winner from the current fallout as the Earth breathes a sigh of relief as carbon emissions fall dramatically the world over.

In the coming days and weeks, the private sector will rely on public financing for survival. This significant opportunity for public policy to chart a new course for global emissions must not be squandered.

I would urge our trusted leaders to consider not just the immediate health and financial crisis but also the longer-term existential crisis.

When the day comes that we can finally breathe a sigh of relief that this crisis is behind us, let’s be sure we haven’t dodged the Covid-19 bullet by stepping back in front of the train of environmental destruction.

Let public finances support everyone at this time of crisis but economic activity only in so far as it is in line with the Paris climate accord or other more stringent measures to ensure a safe planet for our children and our children’s children.– Yours, etc,

LAURA McCARRICK,

Dublin 4.