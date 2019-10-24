Pressing a different sort of button in Dáil Éireann

Sir, – Surely there is a relatively simple electronic solution to the Dáil voting problem. My mobile phone needs my thumbprint to become active. Isn’t it possible to provide a button at each seat which could only be activated by the TD to whose thumb the button is registered? Since the process is just one of the many functions on my phone, it shouldn’t cost the earth. – Yours, etc,

DON CONDON,

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – Fingerprint-recognition technology has existed for some time and should solve the problem, unless our TDs resort to ghoulish practices. – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Maybe we should go back to the old lobby style of voting. The attending TDs would have to get up off their seats and walk through to vote, while being supervised. Too complicated? – Yours, etc,

BRONWYN HEADON,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – It would seem that voting in the Dáil involves one being at one’s seat and having to press either a Yes or No button before the expiry of a certain time. Could it be made any more simple? However, TDs seem to be more interested in chatting or being on their phones during votes. This is like dealing with children. When you hear TDs mentioning that they were rushing and there were only a few seconds left before a vote, you would think that they were on some sort of a TV quiz show and they would have won a prize if they had cast their vote on time.

Now that it has all blown up it would appear that a large proportion of TDs haven’t always followed the rules. Quelle surprise! Initially it looked like Fianna Fáil was in trouble but now contagion appears to have set in. This will be yesterday’s news very soon. Ultimately, it is more nonsense from our elected representatives.

To be honest, I am more upset by Ireland’s poor showing in the Rugby World Cup. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, –In the environs of Dáil Éireann the question “Who are you voting for?” has taken on a whole new meaning. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – It has been noted that the politicians in Leinster House have made little use of the gym facilities provided there. Perhaps they should be obliged to do so, now that it appears they are either too unfit or too lazy to press a button on the bench in front of them. – Yours, etc,

EITHNE MacFADDEN,

Carrigart ,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – In observing all the arguments and discussion pertaining to Dáil voting, I see little acknowledgement of the fact that a member’s seat, button or vote in the chamber is not private property but a facility granted to them by the citizens of their constituency who put them there.

Neither do I see much recognition of the absolute lack of respect Dáil members show for the electorate in abusing their voting imperative in or out of the chamber.

May I suggest that, in addition to the current “locked doors” procedure, we have now come to the point where tethering members to their seats at voting time is the only realistic option left. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – If sitting is the new smoking, would TDs not show some example and jump out of their seats to vote? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.