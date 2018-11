A chara, – The three presidential election contestants from RTÉ’s Dragons’ Den was remarkable, not only to followers of Game of Thrones, but drew the comment from David McCullough during the Prime Time debate that, next time around, there could be contestants from Ireland’s Fittest Family. Another appropriate TV series might be Who Do You Think You Are? – Is mise,

FEARGAL MAC AMHLAOIBH,

Dún Chaoin, Co Chiarraí.