Sir, – Congratulations to all concerned on the very moving and inclusive presidential inauguration of Michael D Higgins.

The prayers from leaders of the various denominations, the cultural contributions and the carefully crafted words of those participating struck a chord.

No bombastic speeches, no triumphalism – simply an air of inclusivity and respect with many touching and spontaneous moments of obvious affection for both the President and Mrs Higgins.

An excellent portent for the next seven years. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray, Co Wicklow.