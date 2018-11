Sir, – President Michael D Higgins in his inauguration speech spoke of hoping “to fledge new arrows that together we can release towards a shared future”. Perhaps he meant us to fletch (add stabilising feathers) to the arrows rather than fledge (nurture a chick until it has enough feathers to fly) them, or perhaps it was just a flight of fancy in a speech so well feathered it flew above my head. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester,

Dublin 5.