President Higgins and climate change

Sir, – President Michael D Higgins’s observation that President Trump’s record on climate change is pernicious is correct in every sense of the word.

To understand just how pernicious, it is useful to challenge the conventional wisdom that leaders on the right do not believe in climate change while progressives believe regulation is required to stop it, as we get a clearer picture if we turn this on its head.

Arguably opponents of action understand the level of change required to stop climate change far better than climate advocates care to admit. They include many well-funded industries that have commissioned decades of research confirming the reality of climate change and understand that catastrophe cannot be deterred by regulation but only by a wholesale change that will hugely impact current business models, profits and most likely threaten their very existence.

Unfortunately there are many who prefer to allow climate change to occur in the future so that business as usual can continue in the present. President Trump has understood this well and has made a Faustian pact with industry – in return for their support there will be no wholesale change. Efforts to combat climate change have been halted, the stock market rises, quarterly profits and bonuses can continue unrestricted. Supporters are encouraged to doubt the reality of climate change and vote with their pockets.

This explains why decisions to reduce public information and research on climate change were made while funding for climate change preparations in the US defence budget were increased. Meanwhile US secretary of state Mike Pompeo argues that melting sea-ice presents economic opportunities and border walls will keep climate change refugees out.

No amount of scientific evidence will change these policies as the science is already understood. The plan is to allow climate change to happen and to prepare to come out on top.

The rest of us must decide how we respond to this. – Yours, etc,

DAVID GEARY,

Gros Islet,

St Lucia.