Sir, – Paul Keogh’s article on “The problem with preserving historic buildings” (Homes & Property, Octtober 29th) raises important issues regarding a proposed review of conservation legislation by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

The suggested introduction of a graded listing system is welcome and could be facilitated through the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and presents an opportunity to build on the excellent work that has been done over two decades.

Such an initiative should also draw funding into a properly resourced network of architecture conservation officers and provide specialised training for local authority planners.

The recent increases provided for the built-heritage sector in the budget is a very positive step in this regard; however, much needs to be done to bridge a knowledge gap in local authorities, of which only 16 employ conservation officers.

Any review of the conservation legislation would greatly benefit from a similar initiative prepared by an expert panel some years ago, the recommendations of which have yet to be adopted. Such a review could also address what Mr Keogh refers to as “draconian fire and access regulations” which present significant challenges in adapting historic buildings and which require joined-up thinking by all involved (conservation architect, planning officer, conservation officer, fire officer and access officer).

Mr Keogh’s article suggests that the current system for protecting structures can lead to vacancies and dereliction and consequently drive urban decay.

This assertion does not allow for the many planning decisions which permit out-of-town developments and which draw investment away from urban centres; neither does it consider that many buildings in run-down districts are neither protected nor lie within conservation areas. As such, the protection of structures or otherwise cannot present the complete picture.

Writing in this newspaper (“A plan to put Ireland’s 200,000 vacant buildings to use”, Analysis, October 31st), David McWilliams cited the role of property owners in deliberately allowing buildings to become derelict, suggesting that these are being hoarded for speculative purposes. In noting that there is no effective penalty for this, he proposes the introduction of a “use it or lose it” law for the“199,740 buildings vacant in this country”.

With a wish on the part of the Minister to review conservation legislation, an extraordinary number of vacant properties, an opportunity to facilitate urban regeneration, and an ongoing and urgent need to address the housing crisis, there must be common ground that can bring together these issues.

If a holistic approach were taken, the Minister would surely be pushing at an open door in dealing with all interested parties. – Yours, etc,

DONOUGH CAHILL,

Executive Director,

The Irish Georgian

Society,

Dublin 2.