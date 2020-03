A chara, – Coronavirus data in your newspaper’s tables and charts divides the population from five to 65 years of age into 10-year age gaps. All those over 65, a potential 40 years, or two generations, are grouped together as a single cohort. A more informative and inclusive presentation of data would continue the sequence with groups of 65-74, 75-84, 85-94 and over 95. – Is mise,

ÉILÍS NÍ ANLUAIN,

Bré, Co Chill Mhantáin.