Sir, – On reading Patsy McGarry’s article about Fr James Good(“‘Humanae Vitae’ and the suspension of priest opposed to it”, January 22nd), I thought of a line from the Book of Sirach: “My son, if you aspire to serve the Lord, prepare yourself for an ordeal”.

In fact, the entire passage (Ecclesiasticus 2: 1-9) describes rather well Fr Good’s predicament and his subsequent witness.

Wishing him good health and happiness as he celebrates 70 years of priestly ministry. – Yours, etc,

Fr LAURENCE CULLEN,

The Parochial House,

Geevagh,

Co Sligo.