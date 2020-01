Sir, – I predict that “despite Brexit” will become the most significant modifier of the new decade. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.

Sir, – I foresee a Fianna Fáil-led coalition, with a smattering of Green, Labour and Independent TDs making up the difference. I do not, however, foresee Fine Gael being quite as compliant as Fianna Fáil was in propping up such a ramshackle arrangement. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE MURPHY,

Dublin 8.