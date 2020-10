Sir, – Would it be possible to cancel daylight saving time next weekend, giving the nation an extra hour of light in the afternoon throughout the winter?

This year, of all years, with further restrictions looming at a time when the morale of the nation is already low, I think an extra hour of afternoon light would benefit mental health in general. – Yours, etc,

ELISE O’CALLAGHAN,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.