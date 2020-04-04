Sir, – The article by Fintan O’Toole “We are learning how much we rely on low-paid workers” (Opinion & Analysis, March 28th) raises interesting issues about the societal privileging and commodification of different types of careers and jobs in society today. He also refers to the need for dignified work and a living wage, which should be an entitlement and not a concept that only raises its head when a crisis such as we are experiencing now emerges.

These ideas have been around for quite a while, especially in the context of the provision of support for lifelong education and career development for all citizens. What is evident now is the precarious nature of our working lives, cutting across all employment sectors and age groups. Writers such as Guy Standing and David Blustein have been highlighting this risky type of working life for some time now, arguing that public policy, education providers and employers all need to be working together to ensure that work is a socially constructed and dignified part of our lives, and not just a means of survival.

In terms of education, we need to be encouraging and supporting young people from an early age to learn about future career options, to keep an open mind as to the value of different types of careers, and help them develop career resilience and adaptability to cope with the future world of work. This also applies to adults who are also experiencing upheaval in their working lives and need proper support and guidance to prepare for an uncertain future. This can only be achieved through increased funding for career guidance in the post-primary, adult education and higher-education sectors. – Yours, etc,

Dr LUCY HEARNE,

University of Limerick.