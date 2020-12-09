‘Pre-booking in advance’

A chara, – As reported in your newspaper, Iarnród Éireann has issued a notice stating, “Pre-booking mandatory for travel on Intercity rail services from December 18th to January 6th” (“Pre-booking mandatory for Christmas travel, says Irish Rail”, News, December 7th).

It seems as if it is no longer sufficient to book a train ticket, but something more refined called “pre-booking” is required. And, even more stupefying, we are informed that one must “pre-book Intercity travel in advance”, which raises the question whether it is possible to post-book a seat in retrospect?

Myles na gCopaleen would have a field day with these statements, examples of how the English language is being garbled by the world of PR. – Is mise,

PADRAIC

de BHALDRAITHE,

Gleann na Coille,

Gaillimh