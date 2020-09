Sir, – I am keen to hear from young people on how they see their place in society currently. There is too much finger-pointing reflected in the mainstream media and I wish to know what is being said by young people about the challenges facing them now.

A new and virtual Dáil na nÓg would be refreshing and welcome. – Yours, etc,

ISEULT C O’BRIEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.