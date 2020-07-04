Praise for Tony Holohan

Sir, – I have been a GP for 40 years and a career-long critic of the HSE in its various manifestations but the announcement of Dr Tony Holohan’s stepping back from his duties as chief medical officer causes me great sadness, especially under the circumstances that this has taken place (News, July 2nd).

Unlike many other countries, the Department of Health under the guidance of its chief medical officer has been decisive and informed in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Despite the tragic deaths that have occurred, it is certain that many more would have perished were it not for the early and firm control mechanisms that were put it place.

I am sure I am not alone in saying that my thoughts are with Dr Holohan and his family. – Yours, etc,

Dr CONOR O’HANLON,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.