Praise for the unsung heroes

Sir,– Michael Deasey is right that educators deserve our respect (Letters, August 27th).

As a parent of child with additional needs, I very much appreciate the efforts of my son’s principal, teachers and board of management.

For parents of children with additional needs, and those caring for children with intellectual, physical and enduring mental health difficulties, the isolation and loneliness associated with this pandemic is all too familiar. There is no vaccine for this.

Perhaps now as a society we might understand and appreciate what vulnerability really means, recognise the value of resilience, and understand the need to support our most vulnerable, those who care for them, and the services that support them.

They are the unsung heroes, – Yours, etc,

MARIA DUNNE,

Dublin 4.