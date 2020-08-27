Praise for our teachers

Sir, – Here in Donegal our teachers are moving heaven and earth to reopen our schools. Some of our teachers are 25. Some of our teachers are 55. All of them are putting their pupils before themselves. This is a very stressful time for parents but it is a far more stressful time for our teachers.

Whatever way you look at it, this is a national experiment. We do not know how it will turn out.

But I would ask every person in the State to recognise the dedication of of our teachers to the education of our children.

There is a lesson for all of us in this. Our teachers deserve more respect and support. Our schools deserve more investment. Our educators are one of the most important professional groups in the State. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.