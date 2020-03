Sir, – In light of the negative reports regularly relayed of people’s experiences in HSE hospitals, I have a positive one.

My 93-year-old aunt had to attend University Hospital Limerick because her doctor feared she had a clot.

Fortunately she did not.

The treatment she received was exemplary; she was treated with kindness and wonderful care.

I could not praise the staff highly enough, and I told them so. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY O’CONNELL,

Rosbrien, Limerick.