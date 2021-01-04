Praise for GAA

Sir, The administrators and volunteers within the GAA have to be commended on how well they conducted their business in this most difficult year. The manner in which they have overseen the All-Ireland championships is a mark of their dedication and strict adherence to the health guidelines for Covid 19. The amateur players, both male and female, can hold their heads high while making great sacrifices with no financial reward.

In times like this I am reminded of two quotations: One by the famous Czechoslovak athlete Emil Zátopek. (winner of three gold medals at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki): “An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with hope in his heart and dreams in his head.” And the other by Seamus Heaney: “Even if the hopes you started out with are dashed, hope has to be maintained.”

These quotes epitomise the GAA players. As a proud Limerick man, I say thank you to all those who participated in the hurling, football and camogie championships of 2020. – Yours, etc,

MIKE McLOUGHLIN,

Redgate,

Limerick.