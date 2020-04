Sir, – While announcing a further three weeks of restrictions, our Taoiseach thanked the people of this island for their forbearance and sacrifice. Our Minister for Health then applauded our efforts in flattening the curve and told us we were saving lives.

If we are doing such a good job, why continue to hang the threat of imprisonment over our heads?

Are we to be praised but not trusted? – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN BRUCE,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.