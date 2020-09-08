Sir, – The Department of Education issued the changes to the Leaving Certificate examinations 2021 to take account of time lost during lockdown. Over the next few months, many geography teachers will be conducting the still-mandatory geographical investigations, the majority of which are conducted outdoors, using shared equipment.

Last week, the department also issued guidelines for teaching practical subjects on the return to school under the pandemic.

However, the department failed to issue guidelines for the teaching of the practical aspects of geography, including field work.

Communication with the department has so far failed to produce any reply that would provide teachers with the guidance, and importantly, appropriate resources to conduct practical work in geography.

It is imperative that such guidelines and resourcing are issued immediately to schools and teachers. – Yours, etc,

PETER LYDON,

President,

Association of

Geography Teachers

of Ireland,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.