Powering ahead

Sir, – Paula Jennings (September 4th) writes that every hotel in Ireland should be mandated by law to have electric car charging points “ASAP”.

But why does Ms Jennings pick on hotels? We should start by putting them in all State run premises – schools, government office and hospitals. After that we can allow market forces to determine the rate of installation of charging points in the private sector. When the number of electric cars is significant their drivers will frequent the premises that have charging points, so that sensible hoteliers will install them without needing to be forced to do so by law. – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.