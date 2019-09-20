Powerful neighbour

Sir, – In relation to Fintan O’Toole’s assertion that Ireland is now more powerful than Britain for the first time since since 1171 (Opinion & Analysis, September 14th), I wish to inform him that I have just returned from a short trip to London and he is absolutely mistaken. London is a financial, development and tourist powerhouse the likes of which all of Ireland combined cannot compete with. He should climb down off his Brexit hobbyhorse and pay it a visit! – Yours, etc,

ROBERT CHESTER,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.