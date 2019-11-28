Postcards, the text messages of their day

Sir, – Owen Dawson’s interesting piece about his collection of old postcards (An Irishman’s Diary, November 27th), and the speed with which they could be delivered for the price of a ha’penny stamp, reminds me of a relation of mine who lived in Sandymount in the early 1920s.

Each morning he would travel by train to his medical practice in Howth, peruse his appointment book, then pen a card with an important message such as: “Will be late for dinner, dear. Probably about six.” This would catch the 11am collection, and his good wife would have the card by the 4pm delivery. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY DEVITT,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.