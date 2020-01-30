Postboxes and stamps

Sir, – We are all familiar with our postboxes, relics of a bygone age, on our streets and sometimes embedded in walls dotted around the countryside.

Is it not time that An Post came into the present century and put postboxes in shopping malls and supermarkets which most people visit on a weekly basis?

I suppose it would be too much to expect that these boxes be equipped with a stamp dispensing machine for the convenience of the public! – Yours, etc,

JJ MURPHY,

Glencormac,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.