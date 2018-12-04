Postal service delivers

Sir, – Dan Donovan refers to a recent good experience with postal deliveries (December 1st). More than a hundred years ago the postal service was no less efficient. My great-grandfather in his almost illegible handwriting invariably gave his address as Inis Beg, from the small island of that name in west Cork which he owned and where he lived. As was traditional, as chief of the family, he signed his correspondence using only his surname; that is except when writing to my grandfather where he finished even more briefly “your loving father MacCM”. On occasion he received a reply, from an English-based correspondent, addressed to: MacCarthy-Morrogh, Irish Bog, Ireland.

The postal service delivered the letter within two days; the cost of the stamp was one penny. – Yours, etc,

KEITH MacCARTHY-MORROGH,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.