Sir, – Further to recent correspondence, I would like to add the amazing delivery service we had in the 1960s when an employee of the Irish Independent who lived in Howth sent a postcard every morning from the GPO to his wife informing her of what time he would be home for his lunch as his hours differed every day, and she received it in time to have the meal on the table when he arrived.

Beat that! – Yours, etc,

URSULA

HOUGH-GORMLEY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.