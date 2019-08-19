Post Brexit options for Northern Ireland

Sir, – There is an alternative to a post-Brexit United Ireland. Given that die-hard loyalists could resort to armed conflict, anyway, to resist union with the Republic, maybe post-Brexit NI should instead become an independent nation.

With UK debt write-offs, it could have a viable economy comparable to Portugal or Croatia. Assuming Wales remains in the UK, an independent NI could link up with Scotland, and the Republic, to form Celtonia, a tri-Celtic Confederation of 12 million people, within the EU. A united Ireland would not be ruled out in the long term. – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

Navan, Co Meath.