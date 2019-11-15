Post and packaging

Sir, – I have noticed a rather frustrating issue with our national postal service An Post. To send a packet within Ireland up to one kilogramme in my own environmentally friendly, plastic-free packaging, it costs €9. If I buy the An Post gift bag and use its plastic bubble-wrap packaging, it is only €6 for the exact same contents.

Surely those of us who care about the environment shouldn’t have to pay more?

In our current crisis, it seems like a huge step backwards when those using plastic packaging are rewarded rather than the other way round. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE McDONALD,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.