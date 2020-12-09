Possessive attitude

Sir, – In response to Frank McNally’s mention (An Irishman’s Diary, December 5th) of the mini-furore regarding the lack of an apostrophe in the sign above my shop – Kevin Gildeas Brilliant Bookshop – I would like to point out that it is a matter of choosing aesthetics over grammar. An apostrophe would destroy the line of the words.

The shop will be open, to grammarians and others, from tomorrow, December 10th. A 46A (yes, you can get that bus there) will take you to Lower George’s Street, Dún Laoghaire. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN GILDEA,

Kevin Gildeas

Brilliant Bookshop,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.