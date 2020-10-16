Positives and negatives

Sir, – It is surely a sign of these strange times when to be told you are negative is a positive.

The Government and Nphet have, however, fallen into a state of mind where everything appears to have to be negative.

Instead, therefore, of the negative doom and gloom each evening, perhaps if an attempt could be made to provide a more positive message, then we might all feel a little less negative and be more positive in our efforts to remain negative. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HOLMES,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.