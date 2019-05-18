Positive points about Ireland’s Eurovision entry

Sir, – In direct contrast to Tanya Sweeney’s negative opinion (“Irish singer Sarah McTernan’s performance was self-conscious and soulless”. irishtimes.com, May 17th), I found her performance to be a wonderful one that, given the agreed weakness of the song, well outshone some of the other songs that unbelievably managed to make it into the finals.

If anything was “soulless” it was Tanya Sweeney’s subsequent critique towards a singer who indeed clearly did put her body and soul into that weak song. So, well done, Sarah! – Yours, etc,

IVOR SHORTS,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.