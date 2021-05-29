Sir, – In welcoming the decision of Portmarnock Golf Club to allow women as members, it seems the “needs of the club” have prevailed over the “needs of men”. I wonder why? Could it be that the men-only policy would have ensured zero prospects of ever staging another major golfing event on its turf?

Perhaps it would be only fair to let the club remain out of bounds for 12 years, the time taken to change its policy following the favourable Supreme Court decision in 2009 which it relied on to exclude women. Or would that be petty? – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.