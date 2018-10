Sir, – I was delighted to see Portmarnock Golf Club is taking such care of its flora and fauna (“Portmarnock golfers capture true nature of links course”, Weekend Review, October 13th).

However, one area of concern for the renowned club should be the lesser-spotted woman. Future membership for this important species would improve the environment for all. – Yours, etc,

NOEL COSTELLO,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.