Sir, – Richard Bruton said that most people see Fine Gael as “the porridge on the cereal shelf” (News, February 4th).

Few people see porridge as being sufficiently tasty by itself. It needs a coalition with sugar, honey, nuts, maple syrup or fruit to be considered worthy.

I wonder which political party is most likely to be the maple syrup in the porridge? – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown, Co Meath.