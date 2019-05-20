Pope’s seal of approval for Medjugorje

Sir, – I am very pleased to read that Pope Francis has given the go-ahead to pilgrimages to Medjugorje (Patsy McGarry, Home News, May 15th).

Once a year, for the past 20 years, I have had the pleasure of going there with small groups. There is something there for everyone. I would certainly recommend a few days in Medjugorje to anyone who would like to have more purpose, certainty and direction in their lives. As one young person put it: “I would not have swapped that trip for the Lotto!” – Yours, etc,

EAMON FITZPATRICK,

Sligo.