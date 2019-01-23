Popcorn at the theatre

Sir, – I have just read Brendan Quinn’s letter (January 19th) regarding popcorn in the auditorium of the Bord Gáis theatre.

I completely agree with his comments.

I was recently at the wonderful production of Les Misérables where the sound of popcorn being gathered up in the cardboard boxes was very distracting and disturbing. The production was wonderful, and I had to concentrate very hard not to let this noise ruin this experience.

This proved very challenging when the rustling of the popcorn was happening during the most poignant moments towards the beginning of the performance, Fantine singing “I Dreamed a Dream”.

As alcohol is not allowed in the auditorium, could this rule not apply to the dreaded popcorn? – Yours, etc,

MARGUERITE

McCARTHY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.