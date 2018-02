Sir, – Malcolm Ross-MacDonald writes (February 12th) of those pop-ups urging us to read articles and items suggested by your algorithms, and says he finds them annoying.

I agree. What kind of algorithm thinks I might like to move seamlessly from the possibility of tech giants and large pharma companies relocating from Ireland to the US, as a result of President Trump’s tax changes, to “Funeral brawl sees three stabbed at graveyard”? – Yours, etc,

LIAM STENSON,

Galway.