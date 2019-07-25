Polystyrene packaging

Sir, – In this time of gross plastic pollution, it is about time Ireland took another country’s lead and banned polystyrene.

In an attempt to stop it finding its way into our waterways, I regularly pick up litter. I come upon polystyrene every day on the streets and in the Grand Canal near where I live.

In blocks, chunks and in the form of individual beads, it is insidious and hazardous and completely unrecylable. Recycling centres will not touch it. It frequently festoons building sites and laneways, and is abandoned carelessly and dumped illegally any old where.

Costa Rica has signed into law that it is to ban the use and importation of polystyrene as a packaging material by 2021.

Ireland, as well as every other country, should follow suit. – Yours, etc,

RÓISÍN SHEERIN,

Dublin 6.