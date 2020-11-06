Pollsters and elections

Sir, – In reply to John Bergin (Letters, November 5th), the recent UK election, while “overwhelming” in terms of Conservative MPs returned, was rather less so in terms of the popular vote.

In 2017, Theresa May’s Conservatives won 317 seats with 42.4 per cent of the vote; two years later, Boris Johnson’s Conservatives won 365 seats with 43.6 per cent of the vote. That’s 48 more seats with a 1.2 per cent increase in the vote. This just goes to show the importance of our PR system. Indeed, as Mr Bergin says, let the people decide! – Yours, etc,

PAT O’KELLY,

Walkinstown,

Dublin 12.