Pollsters and elections

Sir, – The biggest lesson from recent elections is not to believe the pollsters.

In the recent general election in the UK, they did not predict the overwhelming result for the Tories and indeed talked of a close-fought contest.

Similarly, in the US presidential election, they were predicting a strong result nationally for the Democrats and not the close-fought contest we are now seeing.

Even the Senate and House of Representatives numbers were not as predicted.

There is a feeling that people say what they want you to hear but not necessarily what their true intentions are.

Ignore these polls and let the people decide. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral,

UK.